CVCC Head Baseball Coach Adam Thomas Retires Video

Phenix City, AL - Adam Thomas has led the CVCC Pirates baseball team since 1999. Thomas was 23 years old when he took the job, but on Thursday he was decided to retire. Thomas is retiring to focus on his health after learning he had blood clots in his lungs. He will remain at Chattahoochee Valley Community College as the athletic director. Sports Director Rex Castillo caught up with Coach Thomas to talk about retirement and life after baseball.