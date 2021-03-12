CVCC Michael O’Neal Into Hall of Fame

The Chattahoochee Valley Community College inducted a former baseball standout, Michael O’Neal, in the CVCC Hall of Fame. Michael O’Neal was considered one of the pitchers for the CVCC Pirates. O’Neal would eventually play for the Auburn Tigers and got drafted by the Atlanta Braves. After his playing days O’Neal would eventually become a coach. His coaching talents eventually landed him the big leagues and now he’s a pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.



While he’s in the big leagues O’Neal was so honored to inducted in the Pirates Hall of Fame.

“Pretty awesome for me because this was the place that jump started my baseball career. Coach Thomas here called me with the news and I was like Holy Crap like this is just amazing. So it’s an awesome honor for me,” said O’Neal.



O’Neal also joined by a couple of local politicians and CVCC alum in the Class of 2021. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and Smiths Station Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland.