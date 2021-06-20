Damian Daniels inducted into Columbus Lions Ring of Honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – And during halftime of tonight’s Jacksonville Sharks-Columbus Lions game, Damian Daniels took his place as the 2nd person in Lions franchise history to have his jersey retired. Daniels was known as “The Nighthawk”, and was feared as a member of the Lions secondary, with 116 career interceptions and multiple defensive MVP awards.

Daniels joins Justen Rivers as the two players to be inducted into the Columbus Lions Ring of Honor and have their jerseys retired. The Lions defeated Jacksonville 56-32 on Saturday night, you can see those highlights below.