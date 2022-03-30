Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus Lions legendary player will return to the franchise he once played for. Damian “The Nighthawk” Daniels will become the new Lions defensive coordinator.

Daniels was part of the inaugural team of Columbus Lions and he flourished in the indoor football game. He helped bring three indoor championships to the Columbus Lions, won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards and currently leads the Lions in career interceptions. While he won’t be on the field causing havoc in The Jungle, Daniels is excited to rejoin the Lions.



“You know I’ve been around this since it’s started. So like you say, I know everything there is to know so I can definitely use my experience to help me out. Same goals that I had as a player it’s going to be the same goals that I have now as a coach. Same goals just new role,” said Daniels.



Head Coach Jason Gibson believes the best part about having The Nighthawk back with the Lions in the amount of knowledge he brings to his staff and his team.



“I mean it’s big but his knowledge of the game it’s just a matter of relaying it to the guys coming in. I’ve had two of the best coaches coming in, two of the best DB’s to ever play the game. I’m like I wish they would put the pads on,” said Gibson.



The Columbus Lions start their season on April 23rd against the Jacksonville Sharks.