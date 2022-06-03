Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions unfortunately lost their second game of the season to the reigning National Arena League Champions the Albany Empire 31-29. There was an incredible comeback that fans saw unfold in the middle of the game.



In May, starting quarterback Darren Daniel was involved in a car accident that sidelined him for the past two games. In last week’s home game, Lions new quarterback Danny Southwick got injured close to halftime. Without hesitation Daniel, who was in street clothes at the beginning of the game, answered the call when head coach Jason Gibson needed him to go back in. Daniel threw for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Columbus loss. While Lions lost, Daniel won the respect of everyone in the locker room.



“Honestly I gained all kinds of respect because he was on the sidelines the entire game in street clothes. It was almost like Kirk Gibson in the World Series. I went to Darren, and Darren is banged up a little bit from a car crash and I said ‘hey man’ I couldn’t even get it out of my mouth. ‘Hey we need you.’ and he said ‘Hey I’ll do it. Tell me what I have to do. I’ll step up.’ I have a lot of respect for someone who does something like that,” said head coach Jason Gibson.



The Lions will hit the road to face the Orlando Predators on Friday, June 3rd.