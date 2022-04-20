Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions will kick off their season at home against their heated rival the Jacksonville Sharks. However the Lions offense won’t be led by longtime quarterback Mason Espinosa. Mason has taken a college coaching opportunity that won’t allow him to play for the Lions in the upcoming season.

However head coach Jason Gibson has signed former Lions quarterback and former Central Red Devils Darren Daniel to led the offense. The dual threat signal caller will add a dynamic wrinkle to the Columbus offense, but head coach Gibson said there was one thing that stood out to him.



“I say this over and over again like a broken record but Darren is a winner. He made some throws in practice that, or yesterday, he made some throws that were just outstanding. You know to watch him progress just in this short time is insane. So I’m excited for him. I’m excited for the city. Again he’s a winner and that’s what you have to have,” said Gibson.



Columbus kicks off the 2022 season against Jacksonville this Saturday. Kickoff at the Civic Center is set for 7:00 pm.