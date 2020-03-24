Decades Long Masters Patron Reflects On Augusta National

The Masters is a bucket list destination for many sports fans around the world. To even be at Augusta National for one day would be enough. Victor Cross has been to golf’s most hallowed ground for 6 decades.

“My father a photographer and he made pictures of Augusta National, McGregor and Dunalp and I started going when I was 10 which was in 1958,” said Cross.

Victor’s father, Hugh Cross, was able to interact with some of golf’s greats working for Augusta National. He took pictures of a determined young golfer, who spend hours at the driving range, while his wife watched.

“He said well I saw him out there yesterday hitting some balls and I made some pictures. She said ‘we can’t afford to buy any pictures. He said ‘I wasn’t talking about buying them, I want to give them to you.’ Turned out it was Arnold and Winnie Palmer,” said Cross.

During all his visits to The Masters Victor has seen a King, a Golder Bear and even Tiger Woods rule Augusta National. He does have one favorite Masters Memory.

“The best time I had was when Larry Mize got in a run off with Greg Norman. Greg hit into the water a couple of times and then on the back 9 on number 11 Larry Mize chipped in and I was standing there watching him and he went berserk and everybody else went berserk,” said Cross.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, his annual golf tradition is put on hold. It’s frustrating to hear that news but like many he understands the precaution.

“I was upset. I’ve been there so many times and it’s therapy for me. I get to walk around out there and the place is beautiful but I understand,” said Cross.

We all hope The Masters will return soon. Many describe Augusta National as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world. Victor’s father had his own description for The Masters.

“Daddy always said when you die and go to heaven, that’s where you go,” said Cross.