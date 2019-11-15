Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry Preview With Former Players

Breaking News
The 2019 version of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry kicks off this week as the #4 Georgia Bulldogs visit the #12 Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium. To get a unique point of view on this rivalry game WRBL Sports sat down with two men that played in this game.

DJ Jones, a member of Georgia’s 1980 Championship team, three-time SEC Champion and current Sportsvisions host, sits down with former Auburn Tiger Benji Roland. Roland played nose tackle for the Tigers from 1985-88 and helped bring three SEC Championships to The Plains.

