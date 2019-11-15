Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry Preview With Former Players

Friday nights in Lanett are usually reserved for cheering on the city's football team, the fifth ranked and undefeated Panthers. Normally, you hear about star athletes or legendary head coaches, but some of the game's most unsung heroes take center stage on the practice field.

James Wise, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines at Lanett, falls into this category. His dedication to Panther football is incredible, with Head Coach Clifford Story making it a point to have him on his coaching staff. What makes Coach Wise's commitment to Lanett so remarkable is what he has gone through over the last few years. Coach Wise is also a two-time cancer survivor and currently fighting the disease for a third time. He starts radiation next week, but schedules his treatments around practices. A lifelong football player, being on the sidelines at Morgan-Washburn Stadium provide a welcome reprieve.