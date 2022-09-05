Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In 2006 the Northern Little League All-Stars captured the Little League World Series Championship. One of those players has grown up and now has another baseball milestone to add to his career. Over the weekend the Detroit Tigers called up Josh Lester from their Triple A Affiliate in Toledo. Lester was called up after Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list. Lester was drafted in the 13th round by Detroit in the 2015 Major League Baseball draft.



One of Josh’s biggest fans, Pittsburgh Pirates scout and father Jimmy Lester talked about what this incredible accomplishment means for the whole family. And how this compares to the 2006 Little League World Series championship.



“I think about that every time that they’re on there. Those kids that played that game and how good they were, and the crowd. You know the nervousness that comes with it. What a great thrill that was, but to me this is the ultimate of the ultimate you know. Such a short, small percentage of people get this opportunity to say they played in the big leagues. And here my son can say he’s a big league baseball player. I don’t think this is second to none,” said Lester.