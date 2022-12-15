DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Basketball season is here and Dothan High is off to its best start yet.

With a new head coach, the future looks bright for the Wolves.

The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team is off to a 7-2 start, its best in school history.

“I think it started with us having a phenomenal offseason,” Head Coach Jeremy Bynum said. “I think the kids bought into trying to come in and work hard and put the time in and do things that they haven’t done before. I think it’s a direct correlation of what we’ve had so far.”

Senior forward and Troy signee Thomas Dowd credits the team’s early success to Bynum turning the Wolves’ program around.

“He really cares for all of us individually,” Dowd said. “He’ll text us individually. He has us in here every day, even when we don’t want to be in here.”

Bynum took over at Dothan in April, replacing Janasky Fleming who resigned in February after leading the Wolves to a 12-18 season.

While this Wolves’ season is off to a hot start the team is shooting for success in the new year.

“No championships are won in November or December,” Bynum said. “What we’ve done so far is great, but that’s not our goal so we’re just trying to put our head down to keep working every day.”

Working every day means both on and off the court for this team.

“Keys are being connected as a team,” Bynum said. “We’ve got to continue to learn how to defend as a team, rebound the ball and just build our culture outside of basketball.”

Dothan hopes to see all that work pay off come march.

“Of course we’re looking for a state championship, so we’re just going to keep pushing till we get there,” Dowd said.

The Wolves next game is Saturday in the Larry Davidson Classic.