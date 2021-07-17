Drew Robinson, MLB player who survived suicide attempt, retires to join SF Giants front office

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Drew Robinson #5 of the Sacramento River Cats waves from the dugout before a game against the Las Vegas Aviators at Sutter Health Park on May 27, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Robinson attempted suicide on April 16, 2020 by shooting himself in the temple. Although he lost vision in one of his eyes, he has been able to make a full recovery. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The incredible comeback of a professional baseball player who attempted suicide has come full circle.

Drew Robinson, 29, has spent the past two and a half months playing for the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, just one year after he tried to take his own life.

For years, Robinson struggled to make it in the majors, making appearances with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.

In April of 2020, Robinson shot himself in the head, but survived. Doctors were forced to remove his right eye.

Amazingly, Robinson decided to return to baseball — signing a minor league contract with the Giants, to play with the Sacramento Rivercats.

Robinson hit three home runs for the Rivercats before announcing his retirement on Friday, but he’s not going far: He’ll be taking on a role in the Giants front office as a mental health advocate.

“Over the last year I’ve promoted self-love and self-care, and the @SFGiants are offering me the opportunity to transition to a role as a mental-health advocate,” Robinson wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.