Durden Hired As Calvary Christian Athletic Director

Calvary Christian athletics have named their new director on Friday. Marty Durden, a Georgia native, is coming back to the Peach State to lead the Knights program. He spent nine years as the athletic director of the Presbyterian School in Houston, Texas. After a successful run in the Lone Star State, Durden felt a calling to come back home.

Durden says The Calvary Christian School was the perfect fit for his family and his career right now. While he can’t physically meet with coaches and players right now, he did share in a phone interview what his message will be as the Knights Athletic Director, his biggest theme was work.

“Anytime I don’t know the answer to any problem I don’t know anything else other than work. I want to create a culture of work and work together. We all need to get on the same page. We’re all plowing the same road,” said Durdne.