Dylan Moses returning to Alabama football team next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After spending the 2019 season on the bench, Dylan Moses will come back for one more year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Moses, a linebacker, announced on Instagram Monday night that after a lot of thought and prayer, he and his family decided it was best to return to Alabama football next season and finish his college education.

“Football is not who I am, it is what I do,” Moses wrote. “Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true.”

Arriving at Alabama in 2017, Moses quickly established himself as a significant part of the team’s defense, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. In his career at Alabama, he has had 64 tackles and 52 he assisted in.

Leading up to this past season, Moses tore his ACL during practice and was absent from the season.

Moving forward, Moses said the 2020 season would be very personal for him.

This program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different,” he said. “Next season isn’t about draft stock or money- it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title.”

