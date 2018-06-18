East Alabama man reminisces on playing in 1954 College World Series

Smiths Station, Al. -- Saturday marked the start of the College World Series for eight teams in Omaha, Nebraska.

With a trip to Omaha on the line in game three, Auburn lost in extra innings to the defending national champion Florida Gators on Monday.

No local team is playing for a championship, but there is one East Alabama man who played in the championship game 64 years ago.

Harold Fisher, better known as "Bud," played for Rollins College in Orlando back in the 1950s.

In 1954, the Rollins Tars lost to Missouri in the national championship game and News 3 Sports caught up with him to ask about his experience of playing for the title.

"Back in those days I think the school was five or six hundred people," Fisher said. "That's all it was and I don't think it's a heck of a lot more now. People didn't even know who in the heck we were. It was incredible. Just mind boggling when you stop and think about it."