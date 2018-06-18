East Alabama man reminisces on playing in 1954 College World Series
Smiths Station, Al. -- Saturday marked the start of the College World Series for eight teams in Omaha, Nebraska.
With a trip to Omaha on the line in game three, Auburn lost in extra innings to the defending national champion Florida Gators on Monday.
No local team is playing for a championship, but there is one East Alabama man who played in the championship game 64 years ago.
Harold Fisher, better known as "Bud," played for Rollins College in Orlando back in the 1950s.
In 1954, the Rollins Tars lost to Missouri in the national championship game and News 3 Sports caught up with him to ask about his experience of playing for the title.
"Back in those days I think the school was five or six hundred people," Fisher said. "That's all it was and I don't think it's a heck of a lot more now. People didn't even know who in the heck we were. It was incredible. Just mind boggling when you stop and think about it."
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Towel-clad woman accused of stealing car, Georgia Pomeranian
A towel-clad woman is accused of stealing a car and its passenger, a nearly 5-year-old Pomeranian named Bear.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Infant dies in hot car near coastal Georgia motel
A 7-month-old infant has died after being left in a hot car near a motel in coastal Georgia.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hogansville finalizes PNC Bank branch purchase for future City Hall
The City of Hogansville reached an agreement with PNC Bank on the sale of its closed branch at 111 High Street in Hogansville.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 brothers charged with murder in woman's killing in Alabama
Authorities say two brothers have been charged with murder in a woman’s death in Alabama.Read More »
-
Tips to help with the intense heat
High temperatures. High Humidity.Read More »
-
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-