 

Edinburg football player tackles referee after game ejection

Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG (KVEO) -A senior defensive was seen escorted off the field by Edinburg police on Thursday night during a varsity high school football game.

In the second quarter of the Edinburg Bobcats District 31-6A varsity high school football game against the PSJA Bears, senior defensive tackle Emmanuel Duron was seen escorted by police after body slamming a referee.

Courtesy: Edinburg CISD

Duron was ejected from the game following roughing the passer, and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Following the officials call, Duron rushed the field and body-slammed the official who made the call.

KVEO reached out to Edinburg CISD for comment and has not yet receive a response.

Edinburg police has not yet stated if Duron will be charged with any crime.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

