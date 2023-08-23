TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide Sports Network radio crew announced that they will have Eli Gold back in the booth for the 2023-2024 season handling play-by-play duties for Alabama home games.

Chris Stewart will be covering the Crimson Tide’s away games and Tyler Watts will replace John Parker Wilson as the color analyst. Watts played in 35 games as the quarterback for the Tide from 1999-2002, throwing for 3,540 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Former Bama linebacker Christian Miller returns for his second season and will handle sideline reporting duties. Alabama opens its season on September 2 against Middle Tennessee.