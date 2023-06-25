COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Monsters are currently in third place in the Sunbelt Baseball League, with a record of 8 – 4. A two-game sweep against the Atlanta Crackers in Sunday’s doubleheader will certainly help their efforts in returning to first place.

When it comes to contributors in Sunday’s victories, no one stands out more than Eric Moore. Moore threw a no-hitter through seven innings, which was the entirety of game one. Moore also picked up six strikeouts across his outing.

The Monsters’ next matchup will be on the road against the Atlanta Blues on June 27. The next time you can see the Monsters at home will be July 2, as they take on the Brookhaven Bucks.