EUFAULA, AL – The Eufaula Tigers leave no doubt about who they are. They know that they aren’t the biggest school. But what the tigers might lack in numbers, they more than make up for in toughness and camaraderie. The Tigers have sprinted out to a 5 and 2 record, including a win over Park Crossing last week that saw Eufaula’s offense explode for 50 points. Eufaula’s defense also rose to the occasion as well, forcing multiple turnovers and slowing down a potent Thunderbird offense. Eufaula takes on Russell County on Friday night.
Eufaula thrives in the underdog role
by: Jack PattersonPosted: / Updated: