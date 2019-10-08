Breaking News
BREAKING: Double homicide confirmed in Columbus

Eufaula thrives in the underdog role

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, AL – The Eufaula Tigers leave no doubt about who they are. They know that they aren’t the biggest school. But what the tigers might lack in numbers, they more than make up for in toughness and camaraderie. The Tigers have sprinted out to a 5 and 2 record, including a win over Park Crossing last week that saw Eufaula’s offense explode for 50 points. Eufaula’s defense also rose to the occasion as well, forcing multiple turnovers and slowing down a potent Thunderbird offense. Eufaula takes on Russell County on Friday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss