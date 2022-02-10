Eufaula Tiger fondly remembers Super Bowl 46 Championship

Eufaula, AL (WRBL) – Eufaula native and Los Angeles Rams General Manager, Les Snead, will try to win their first championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s one Eufaula native that already knows what it’s like to win the NFL’s biggest prize.



Currently Eufaula football assistant coach Jerrel Jernigan was a member of the New York Giants Super Bowl 46 championship team. Jernigan was able to be part of this championship in his rookie year with the Giants and kick returner. The victory was even sweeter because his Giants defeated the great Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 21-17.



“I mean it’s always going to be special. I mean that’s on the biggest stage. Not everyone can say they got a Super Bowl ring and over Tom Brady at that,” said Jernigan.



Jernigan cherishes his championship, he and the rest of Eufaula are so proud of what Snead is doing for the Rams. While on the map Eufaula is thousands of miles away from Hollywood, a win over Cincinnati would make this community very proud.



“It would mean a lot to this community. Not just only like athletes, but Les the front office people. They get to make big decisions and putting that team together. Bringing in Von Miller and bringing in Odell Beckham Junior. So it was Super Bowl or bust, so they’re here and they have one more game,” said Jernigan.