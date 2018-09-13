SECSL

Expect defensive slugfest between Auburn and LSU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Auburn, AL – The Auburn Tigers kick off SEC play by hosting the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Saturday afternoon. Last season Auburn let a 20 point lead slip away in Death Valley, as LSU completed at 27-23 win over Auburn. Many of players said that defeat fueled Auburn on an incredible run all the way to the SEC Championship game. CBS College Football expert Rick Neuheisel talked with WRBL on what fans should expect from the highly anticipated rematch on The Plains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Don't Miss