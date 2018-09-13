Auburn, AL – The Auburn Tigers kick off SEC play by hosting the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Saturday afternoon. Last season Auburn let a 20 point lead slip away in Death Valley, as LSU completed at 27-23 win over Auburn. Many of players said that defeat fueled Auburn on an incredible run all the way to the SEC Championship game. CBS College Football expert Rick Neuheisel talked with WRBL on what fans should expect from the highly anticipated rematch on The Plains.
Expect defensive slugfest between Auburn and LSU
