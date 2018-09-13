The Georgia Bulldogs made an emphatic statement by beating South Carolina on the road 41-17. Three different UGA running backs scored in Columbia, while the defense held the uptempo South Carolina offense was held mostly in check. CBS college football expert Rick Neuheisel breaks down what he saw in the second half of Georgia’s rout of the Gamecocks and what he expects from the Dawgs the rest of the year.
Experts break down UGA’s dominant win over South Carolina
by: Rex CastilloPosted: / Updated: