Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons hoped to bring back the Commissioner’s Cup back to the Fountain City and complete their mission to repeat as FPHL Championship. Sadly, the Dragons in an overtime thriller against the Watertown Wolves.



As a final goodbye to this edition of the River Dragons, some of the faithful fans gathered for a final send off for the team at the Rally Point Harley Davidson in Columbus. It was the last chance for fans and players to hangout face to face. It also served as a reminder to the team why it’s so special playing for the “Hockey Town of the South.”



“You know what it’s unbelievable the support that we’ve had all year. We felt it behind us. Even though the end result wasn’t what we all hoped for. It’s just amazing to say thanks to all of them in person, and to have them all out here with us,” said Josh Pietrantonio.

“You know they see us on the ice, and in our jerseys and helmets. To go face to face and talk to them and appreciate them like they appreciate us. You know talking with them a bit. You know it goes a long way,” said Austin Daae.