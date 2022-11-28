COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach.
by: Jack Patterson
