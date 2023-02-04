PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – Congratulations to these five Central High Baseball players on signing their National Letter of Intent to play in college:

  • Colton Wombles (Auburn University)
  • Jax Yoxtheimer (University of Alabama at Birmingham)
  • Preston Bedford (University of Montevallo)
  • Carson Gilley (Southern Union State Community College)
  • Tripp Richards (Bevill State Community College)

You can find our on-air coverage in the video player above. You will find full interviews from each signee, and their Video Trading Cards below.