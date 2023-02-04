PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – Congratulations to these five Central High Baseball players on signing their National Letter of Intent to play in college:

Colton Wombles (Auburn University)

Jax Yoxtheimer (University of Alabama at Birmingham)

Preston Bedford (University of Montevallo)

Carson Gilley (Southern Union State Community College)

Tripp Richards (Bevill State Community College)

You can find our on-air coverage in the video player above. You will find full interviews from each signee, and their Video Trading Cards below.