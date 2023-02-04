PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – Congratulations to these five Central High Baseball players on signing their National Letter of Intent to play in college:
- Colton Wombles (Auburn University)
- Jax Yoxtheimer (University of Alabama at Birmingham)
- Preston Bedford (University of Montevallo)
- Carson Gilley (Southern Union State Community College)
- Tripp Richards (Bevill State Community College)
You can find our on-air coverage in the video player above. You will find full interviews from each signee, and their Video Trading Cards below.