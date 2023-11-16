BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, the Florida State Seminoles will retire the jersey of one of its best quarterbacks in recent years.

Jameis Winston, a Bessemer native who led the Seminoles from 2012 to 2014, will have his #5 jersey retired at the end of the first quarter of FSU’s game against North Alabama Saturday.

“The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. “He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Winston was a star quarterback for Hueytown High School before getting offered a scholarship to play at FSU, where he led the Seminoles to the BCS National Championship and won the Heisman Trophy during the 2013 season. He then went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015 to 2019.

Since 2020, Winston has played for the New Orleans Saints.