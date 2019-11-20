Former Alabama player Tyrone Prothro speaks on Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the days since Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury, many Alabama fans have been reminded about another season-ending injury for another Alabama player that happened 14 years ago.

On October, 1, 2005, wide receiver and punt returner Tyrone Prothro played what would be his last down against Florida. Alabama was ranked No. 16 that year, upsetting the No. 5 Gators 31-3.

“It was the best and the worst game of my career,” Prothro said. “Going from having one of the best games, I had seven receptions, 134 yards and two touchdowns and even had a punt return that I ran back for a touchdown but they called it back.”

In the fourth quarter during the landing of a catch in the endzone, Prothro suffered a compound break, breaking his tibia and fibula bones in his left leg. He was carted off the field, much like Tua Tagovailoa during Alabama’s game against Mississippi State Nov. 16.

Prothro said injuries are an unfortunate part of the game.

“Coach Saban even said it himself. It was his last drive – you know a two-minute drive,” Prothro said. “It was just one of those drives where, I mean, it happens and it’s football and you hate that it happened to anybody, let alone a good kid like Tua so thoughts and prayers for him. In that situation, I’m sure Tua would want to be out there and want to be out there competing because he’s a competitor but at the same time like I said you don’t want that to happen to a kid.”

And if Prothro knows like anyone should, he says Tua’s motivation is what it’s going to take to get back on the field once he begins rehabilitating his dislocated hip.

During Head Coach Nick Saban’s post-game news conference after the game Saturday, fans shared their thoughts on Tagovailoa’s injury on CBS 42’s Facebook page, throwing the blame and pointing fingers.

However, Prothro said there’s no one to blame in that situation.

“I just think the people blaming Coach Saban or blaming Tua for being in the game or wanting to be in the game, you know, I just say to those people that are placing the blame ‘shame on you,'” he said.

Today, Prothro is a wide receiver and punt return coach at Jasper High School. The team was recently knocked out of the run for the playoffs, ending with an 11-1 season this year.

LATEST POSTS