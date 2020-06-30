Former Auburn Tiger Turns Pro In Sweden

A former Auburn Women’s Soccer player has taken her talents to the professional level in Sweden. Bri Folds signed a professional contract with Kopparbergs Göteborg FC or KGFC. KGFC is a top tier Women’s Soccer team in Sweden and for Bri this was a life long dream come true. While there are professional women’s soccer leagues in the United States Bri believed that Europe’s style of game fits her better. Her dream became reality this month when she put pen to paper to play for KGFC.



“I’ve always wanted to go abroad and play soccer over here because I would say it’s very different like the style of play. I think it suits me best over here and yea I’m just excited to see that all my dreams are coming true,” said Folds.



She did mention that the one thing she misses about being on The Plains is Chick-Fil-A.