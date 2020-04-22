Former Blue Devil Close To NFL Dream

The 2020 NFL Draft will start on Thursday. Many experts believe a lot of players from Auburn, Alabama and UGA will hear their named called later this week, there is also a chance we hear some local football players see their NFL Dreams come true. One is former Columbus High School Blue Devil, Essang Bassey. Bassey was a dynamic two-way player for Phil Marino in the Fountain City but he became a full-time defensive back at Wake Forest.



In the ACC, Bassey ranked 2nd in the conference for passes defended in just his Freshman year. During his senior year Bassey continued to be a force with 41 total tackles and 1 interception. His former head coach Phil Marino says it was Essang’s laser focus during practice that propelled him to his success.



“When you come to football practice it’s football. You have to give everything that you have for those two hours to make yourself a better football player. We’ve been stressing that to our kids to the last few years and using Essang as an example,” said Coach Marino.



Now just days away from the NFL Draft the Blue Devils is so excited to see where the former Blue Devil will start his professional career.



“We’re so proud of Essang as a program, as a coaching staff and I think the kids he graduated with are just as excited. My eyes and ears are going to be glued for the next few days that’s for sure,” said Coach Marino.

The 2020 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 23rd.