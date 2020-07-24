Former Columbus Blue Devil Secures MLB Roster Spot

The Major League Baseball season is kicking off the this week. The majority of teams will play on Friday, July 25th and when the Oakland Athletics start their season they will have a former Columbus High Blue Devil on the roster. Pitcher Jordan Weems made the 30-man roster for the A’s to realize a childhood dream come true.



Originally Weems was drafted as a catcher and after making it the AA level, the organization made him switch from behind the plate to on the mound. After years of training he’s finally got the call to the big leauges. WRBL Sports caught up with the Weems family, who still live in the Fountain City.

His father, Rick Weems, played four years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization in the minor leagues. Jordan’s brother, Chase Weems, was also drafted by the Yankees organization.



“I mean my heart was in my throat, because I thought something was wrong. And he just broke out the biggest grin and he’s like I’m on the 40-man and I’m on the 30-man. Of course I started crying. He started crying. It was very emotional just because of how hard he’s worked,” said Lisa Weems.

“I mean my heart just leaped for joy. I saw where going on 40 man was big but for them to say also you’re also going to be on 30-man. That means he proved and he worked his way on to it. It wasn’t just because he was a free agent. They wanted to keep him from going back to free agency. They’re putting him on the roster to play at the big league level,” said Rick Weems.

Oakland will open their season with a four game series against the LA Angels.