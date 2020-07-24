Former Columbus Blue Devil Secures MLB Roster Spot

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Major League Baseball season is kicking off the this week. The majority of teams will play on Friday, July 25th and when the Oakland Athletics start their season they will have a former Columbus High Blue Devil on the roster. Pitcher Jordan Weems made the 30-man roster for the A’s to realize a childhood dream come true.


Originally Weems was drafted as a catcher and after making it the AA level, the organization made him switch from behind the plate to on the mound. After years of training he’s finally got the call to the big leauges. WRBL Sports caught up with the Weems family, who still live in the Fountain City.
His father, Rick Weems, played four years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization in the minor leagues. Jordan’s brother, Chase Weems, was also drafted by the Yankees organization.


“I mean my heart was in my throat, because I thought something was wrong. And he just broke out the biggest grin and he’s like I’m on the 40-man and I’m on the 30-man. Of course I started crying. He started crying. It was very emotional just because of how hard he’s worked,” said Lisa Weems.

“I mean my heart just leaped for joy. I saw where going on 40 man was big but for them to say also you’re also going to be on 30-man. That means he proved and he worked his way on to it. It wasn’t just because he was a free agent. They wanted to keep him from going back to free agency. They’re putting him on the roster to play at the big league level,” said Rick Weems.

Oakland will open their season with a four game series against the LA Angels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 74°

Monday

91° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 91° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories