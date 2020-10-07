Former Greenville Patriot Fighting For NBA Championship

Greenville, Georgia is home to just over 800 people, but one 2020 NBA Finals player and potential NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope is a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. His mother continues to cheer for her son back in West Georgia.

“I would’ve have never thought it would get to a point where he would reach his dream and be where he wanted to be,” said Rhonda Caldwell.

Caldwell-Pope started chasing his dream of being in the NBA at Greenville High School. Head Girls Basketball and Volleyball coach Waquiesha Tenney watched Caldwell-Pope grow up and his game develop.

“He was just known as a sharpshooter, but as he got older he began to do multiple things. Rebound, run the floor very well he was just a coach on the floor,” said Coach Tenny.

His mother says it was all the late nights on the court that got him to this point.

“He always stayed at the basketball court with a ball in his hand,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says she put her son in AAU Travel and basketball camps. One of those camps was a LeBron James camp, Caldwell-Pope’s current teammate and mentor.

“Now that he has reached that goal to be in the NBA, to play against LeBron James and playing with him it’s just a life worth living,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell sits on the couch every other day and watches the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat matchup. On the days in between she watches the highlights and analysis of the game, and looks at old photos of her son. The one who made it out.





