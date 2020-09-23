Former Harris County Head Coach Tommy Parks Dies

Tommy Parks was a Harris County Tigers Head Football Coach that took the Tigers program to a new level. He led the Tigers to their first Region Championship in 2012. However the Harris County family now mourns his death. Reports have surfaced that Coach Parks has passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday.

During his time on the sidelines in Hamilton, Coach Parks has coached players that would eventually land in the NFL like Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins and New York Giants Tae Crowder. He’s also led players like former Georgia Tech starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall.

Some players described Coach Parks as a man that would coach his players hard but they also knew Coach Parks cared about them off the field.

We at WRBL Sports send our deepest condolences to the Parks and Harris County family, and everyone one who loved Coach Parks.

