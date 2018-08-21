Former League MVP Joins Lions Ahead Of Title Game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Lions had a lot of momentum for the National Arena League Championship, then they added a former league MVP to the roster just before the title game. Terrence Ebagua, who is 6'7" tall, won the Professional Indoor Football League MVP in 2015 officially signed with the Lions over the weekend. He will be eligible to play in the NAL Championship game. He won the MVP as the Lions won the first of their back-to-back championships.