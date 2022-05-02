Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Wide receiver Justyn Ross was responsible for some stellar plays for the Clemson Tigers. Some believed Ross would be a sure fire draft pick. However, Ross had surgery to keep him out of the entire 2020 season. During the 202 NFL Draft, shockingly no team drafted the very talented wide out.



Luckily, one NFL team decided to give the former Central Red Devils a shot. The Kansas City Chiefs decided to sign Ross as an undrafted free agent. Before he was a superstar in Death Valley, Ross was a 5-star prospect for Central-Phenix City High School. Rivals ranked Ross as the 15th best player in the nation, and the second best wide receiver.



Eventually, Ross ended up at Clemson where he and the Tigers defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. In that game Ross had six receptions for 153 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. WRBL Sports exclusively spoke with Ross’ high school football coach, Jamey DuBose, about what kind of player Ross will be in the NFL.



“A Justyn Ross with a chip on his shoulder, man I would have loved to have that for four years in a row. That would have been incredible. Justyn is always from day one, wanted to be able to take care of his family and wanted to do the things he needed to that they helped him do. So it’s personal for him right now I’m going to be honest with you. As he enters camp, this guy has something prove. And you’re talking about a guy that’s 6’5″ or better. You know a big guy that has unbelievable hands. I would hate to be a veteran with a Justyn Ross coming in right now,” said DuBose.



Ross finished his career at Clemson with 158 receptions for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns through 39 career games and he started 24 of those games.