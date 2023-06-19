Auburn’s Bri Ellis (77) defends during an NCAA softball game against Villanova on Friday, Feb.17, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Auburn Tiger Softball player Bri Ellis announced Sunday night where she would be transferring.

Ellis took to Twitter to announce she will be transferring to Arkansas.

The 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year sent shockwaves through the college softball world when she announced on May 22 that she would be transferring from Auburn after two seasons.

In her two seasons on the Plains, Ellis started 118 games for the Tigers batting .288 with 34 home runs and 96 RBIs.

Ellis also earned 2022 all-SEC Second Team and was named Auburn’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.