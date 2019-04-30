Former Shaw Raider Signs With CSU Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Phenix City, AL - Monday afternoon former Shaw Raider and current CVCC Pirate forward Devan Porter-Wilson took the next step in his college hoops career. Porter-Wilson is coming back to the Fountain City to play for the Columbus State Cougars.

During his time at CVCC averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game. While he took the longer route to finally put on a CSU Cougars jersey, Porter-Wilson said he appreciated every step in the journey.

"The journey has been really, really long. I just appreicated the coaches that I had throughout the year. Coach Prichard at Atlanta Metropolitan, Coach Richard Mahone here and Coach Richard Bird here at CVCC. So it's been a great process for me and I know a lot of people so it's great to be home and just play in front of a lot of fans and everything like that," said Porter-Wilson