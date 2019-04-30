Former Shaw Raider Signs With CSU
Phenix City, AL - Monday afternoon former Shaw Raider and current CVCC Pirate forward Devan Porter-Wilson took the next step in his college hoops career. Porter-Wilson is coming back to the Fountain City to play for the Columbus State Cougars.
During his time at CVCC averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game. While he took the longer route to finally put on a CSU Cougars jersey, Porter-Wilson said he appreciated every step in the journey.
"The journey has been really, really long. I just appreicated the coaches that I had throughout the year. Coach Prichard at Atlanta Metropolitan, Coach Richard Mahone here and Coach Richard Bird here at CVCC. So it's been a great process for me and I know a lot of people so it's great to be home and just play in front of a lot of fans and everything like that," said Porter-Wilson
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp
Kelsey Nobles, an 18-year-old naval recruit from Alabama collapsed and died at the Naval boot camp in Great Lakes, IllinoisRead More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BREAKING: Alabama Senate approves lottery bill, moves it to House
The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.Read More »