Auburn, Al. – Hugh Freeze’s first regular season on The Plains is in the books. The season could be described as a transitional year for the Tigers. Auburn finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record, but the expectations are still high for the Tigers. Former players like linebacker Antarrious Williams-Neal say the future is bright for Freeze’s team.



“You know I think I’m really excited about what Hugh is doing. I wish we had more wins this year. I mean we had 3 or 4 really close games I wish we could have won, versus Alabama and versus Georgia. We really were in those games and would have liked to have won those games. All in all I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” said Williams-Neal.



At the end of the early signing period, Auburn brings in a top 10 recruiting class in the country. With that kind of talent heading to Freeze’s roster, Williams-Neal believes the bright future for the Tigers won’t be too far away.



“I think you better ready for Auburn now. I think we’re going to see a much better team and much improved team. As soon as we get the quarterback room tightened up and the way that Hugh Freeze wants it to be. We’ve got receivers coming in. If we can do that I can believe fans are going to be excited about what happens next year,” said Williams-Neal.



Currently the Tigers are gearing up for the first bowl game under head coach Freeze. While it’s not in the College Football Playoff, Williams-Neal wants his Tigers to embrace the opportunity to play in the Music City Bowl against Maryland.



“It’s a reward for your hard work throughout the season. You get to kick back and relax and enjoy a new city. I’ve been to the Music City Bowl a couple of times and I was there in Auburn. We love going to Nashville it’s a great city to be a part of,” said Williams-Neal.



And moving forward Williams-Neal wants to remind everyone, do not sleep on Auburn.

“You can already tell by what we’re doing from a recruiting stand point. With the NIL and the transfer portal we’ll be exactly where we need to be quicker than what people think,” said Williams-Neal.



The Auburn Tigers square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl on December 30th.