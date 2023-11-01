COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fountain City Classic is back in the Chattahoochee Valley for its 33rd year.

Every year, the Albany State University Golden Rams take on the Fort Valley State University Wildcats. So far, ASU holds the lead at 45-39-4.

The Fountain City Classic isn’t just football — it’s a 501 non-profit organization that provides scholarship funds to both ASU and FVSU. Specifically, to Columbus students attending either university.

The game itself is set to kick off at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., though there’s plenty of events to check out leading up to the game:

Thursday, Nov. 2

Goodwill Career Fair

at the Columbus River Center

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free admission

Head shots and LinkedIn profile reviews

FCC Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today & Tomorrow Mixer

at the Columbus River Center

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hosted by Foxie 105’s Lady Pop

Free admission

For networking and building professional, political and entrepreneurial relationships

Door prizes and live entertainment

Refreshments/Cash bar

Friday, Nov. 3

FCC Coffee Sip

at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Prizes and giveaways

Live remote on Foxie 105 and K92.7

Annual FCC Golf Classic

at Bull Creek Golf Course

12 p.m.

$75 entry

Vendor Fair Village: Shop ’til You Drop

at Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Main Atrium

5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Women & men’s accessories, jewelry, more

Old School New School Party: “The Sneaker Ball Edition”

at Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Foundry Room

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

$12 in advance, $15 at door

Cash bar

Saturday, Nov. 4

FCC Tailgate Village

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking: $10

Tailgating: $75 for four spaces

Grassy area: $75

RVs and Campers: $200

Registration



The Classic Parade

starting at Colin Powell and Broadway in Phenix City

9 a.m.

Registration

33rd Annual “Classic” Football

at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium

2 p.m.

Adults: $20 in advance, $25 at gate

Children/Students: $12 in advance, $15 at gate with ID

“Classic” Football After Party

at Columbus Marriot Hotel – Empire Room

$15 in advance, $20 at door

For more information, go to www.fountaincityclassic.com.