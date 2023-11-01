COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fountain City Classic is back in the Chattahoochee Valley for its 33rd year.
Every year, the Albany State University Golden Rams take on the Fort Valley State University Wildcats. So far, ASU holds the lead at 45-39-4.
The Fountain City Classic isn’t just football — it’s a 501 non-profit organization that provides scholarship funds to both ASU and FVSU. Specifically, to Columbus students attending either university.
The game itself is set to kick off at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., though there’s plenty of events to check out leading up to the game:
Thursday, Nov. 2
Goodwill Career Fair
at the Columbus River Center
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free admission
Head shots and LinkedIn profile reviews
FCC Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today & Tomorrow Mixer
at the Columbus River Center
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hosted by Foxie 105’s Lady Pop
Free admission
For networking and building professional, political and entrepreneurial relationships
Door prizes and live entertainment
Refreshments/Cash bar
Friday, Nov. 3
FCC Coffee Sip
at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Prizes and giveaways
Live remote on Foxie 105 and K92.7
Annual FCC Golf Classic
at Bull Creek Golf Course
12 p.m.
$75 entry
Vendor Fair Village: Shop ’til You Drop
at Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Main Atrium
5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Women & men’s accessories, jewelry, more
Old School New School Party: “The Sneaker Ball Edition”
at Columbus Convention and Trade Center – Foundry Room
8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
$12 in advance, $15 at door
Cash bar
Saturday, Nov. 4
FCC Tailgate Village
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Parking: $10
Tailgating: $75 for four spaces
Grassy area: $75
RVs and Campers: $200
Registration
The Classic Parade
starting at Colin Powell and Broadway in Phenix City
9 a.m.
Registration
33rd Annual “Classic” Football
at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
2 p.m.
Adults: $20 in advance, $25 at gate
Children/Students: $12 in advance, $15 at gate with ID
“Classic” Football After Party
at Columbus Marriot Hotel – Empire Room
$15 in advance, $20 at door