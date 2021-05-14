Four Greenwave Players Sign Scholarships

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – A small group of Spencer Greenwave faithful witnessed four Spencer players sign the dotted line on college scholarships.

Spencer soccer player Timothy White will go on to play Toccoa Falls College in North Georgia. White ways it was a surreal moment to sign the scholarship.

“I have a single mother so it’s not easy to pay for things with three kids. She’s by herself so I never saw myself going to college. I thought it would have been easier for me not to go. So to get a scholarship it means a lot to me,” said White.

Three basketball players put pen to paper Thursday afternoon as well. Jah’lil Parker will continue his basketball career at Highland Community College. Jacques Holt will go on to play for Wallace State College. Jaylin Sellers will take his talents to D1 Ball State University.

For Sellers to come back a school he considers home was special.

“Honestly when you’re a kid, you never really think that you can really do it but you always dream about it. You see guys on TV telling their story. I’m just glad that I get to be here and write my story,” said Sellers.