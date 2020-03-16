FPHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 outbreak

Many sports leagues have suspended their seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now, some leagues are facing the reality of shutting down the season for good. The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced tonight the cancellation of the 2019-20 season. The FPHL is home to the Columbus River Dragons, in their inaugural season. The River Dragons will finish the season 18-21, with six overtime wins and one overtime loss. Columbus’ 67 points was good enough to clinch a playoff spot in the FPHL Western Division.

The full release from the FPHL is below:

Syracuse, NY – The Federal Prospects Hockey League and its Board of Governors have voted that the 2019-20 season will be cancelled effective immediately.

Member clubs were informed of the decision on Monday afternoon.

This is a decision the FPHL does not take lightly but in keeping with the protocols set by medical experts at the federal, state and local levels there was no course of action that made sense from any standpoint to continue the season when it would eventually be allowed to go on.

The FPHL would like to thank its fans for their incredible support of the league and its member teams and we look forward to having a successful 2020-21 season.

UPDATE (7:32 pm ET): The Columbus River Dragons have issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the season:

Columbus, GA – The Columbus River Dragons are very saddened to not be able to finish our inaugural season but given the extraordinary circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the recent cancellation of our 2019-20 FPHL season we have this statement to make from our President and General Manager Scott Brand.

“We are obviously extremely disappointed in how this all ended, but we are ecstatic with the fan support and corporate partnerships we were able to achieve through the shortened season. Columbus has been and always will be a tremendous sports town especially when it comes to ice hockey. Our team was well on its way to what we believe to be a strong playoff run and we were approaching our goal of 100,000 fans in the Civic Center in year one.

In regards to those of you who are season ticket holders or those who had purchased tickets to a game that has now been cancelled, please allow us the opportunity to first work with the players to get them home safely and give ample time to create a system that can offer more rewards to our fans than a standard “credit or refund” situation. We will offer refunds, but we’d like to offer more enhanced options to reward our fans in our first year for showing their support.

There should be no doubt that our ownership group is 100% committed to playing the 2020-21 season and beyond here in Chattahoochee Valley.”

Once again, the Columbus River Dragons would like to thank our incredible fans for their support this season and wish you all safety and good health as we get ready for the 2020-21 season.