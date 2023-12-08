West Point, New York – National Signing day is one of the most exciting days in a student athlete’s career. It’s a time when young men and women get to see their dreams of playing at the college level come true. Back in 2020, Auburn High School punter Matthew Rhodes took a very different path in college football than some of his classmates. He signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the Military Academy at West Point. For him it was an easy decision to become an Army Black Knight.



“I mean it’s hard to beat this institution. You know it’s one of the most prestigious in the country in academics. As soon as I told them that I got offered by here they were all for it, and I was too. So here we are,” said Rhodes.



When this future commissioned officer crosses the graduation stage he already has a job waiting for him in the United States Army.



“My major is engineering management, it’s a mix between civil engineering and business management. Once I graduate I go straight into the Army and I hope to do aviation, so that will be a 12 year commitment,” said Rhodes.



Rhodes’ college experience is also very different compared to his other friends that graduated from Auburn High School. He broke down his academic and athletic schedule and quite simply it’s tough.



“We’re up here at 5:30 or 6 o’clock every morning you know. Go into formation and go into all three meals. Classes from 7:40 until 2 o’clock. Then football unitl about 7 o’clock. So the day is full. It’s tough and if it isn’t tough then you’re doing something wrong,” said Rhodes.



Now outside of the classroom, Rhodes gets to suit up for the Black Knights and be part of one of the iconic rivalry games in the sport, Army vs. Navy. Rhodes compared that atmosphere to another well-known rivalry game.



“This is by far the best time of the year. You know all the adrenaline and just like all the energy going around the locker room is awesome. You know I’ve been to the Iron Bowl several times in life and it just doesn’t even compare. Like Army-Navy is awesome and I love every single bit of it,” said Rhodes.



These service academies don’t usually have a high flying offense that will light up the scoreboard. This rivalry game is a throwback to a more physical style of football, and the players love it.



“Oh yea I love it. It’s tough football. You know there was a picture of one of our grads a couple years ago. Knowing that he had blood just coming down through his nose and everything in the middle of the game, and that’s Army football like toughness. Our brotherhood is built on each other and the toughness that we have. The ground game I love it. The offensive line dominating and the defensive line all the time. It’s amazing,” said Rhodes.



Auburn, Alabama is just over 1,000 miles away from West Point, New York. Despite being that far away from his home Rhodes feels the support and love from his family back at home. He’s also honored to be part of the Black Knights football legacy.



“You know every single time that I come home, mom gives me a big hug. The girlfriend is always there. But you know it’s awesome, you know I see all my old friends and all their parents and stuff. You know it just means so much to be able to represent West Point and the United States Military,” said Rhodes.