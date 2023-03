VIDEO ABOVE: Furman fans react to the upset win over Virginia.

ORLANDO, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman pulled the upset Thursday afternoon in the first round of March Madness.

Furman beat Virginia 68-67.

Since Furman won, they will move on to the round of 32 to play the winner of the College of Charleston, San Deigo State game.