Gators Emphasize Toughness At Practice
Smiths Station, AL - Gators head coach Jason Gibson has a lot on his plate. This week he has to prepare Glenwood for their second game of the season against Lakeside. Then a few days later, he has to get the Columbus Lions ready for the National Arena League Championship game. Despite that demanding schedule Coach Gibson is able to stay focused on one team at a time. In the swamp, Coach Gibson wanted to emphasize toughness, to make sure his players are ready to fight through adversity when they play Lakeside.
