Georgia beats Bama to ends 41 year title drought

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard has a field goal attempt blocked during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season — by relying on its defense.

The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis. Georgia won its first national title since the 1980 season.

The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return with less than one minute remaining.

Georgia won the rematch with Alabama after losing 41-24 in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs entered the national championship game ranked first in the nation by allowing only 9.6 points per game.

