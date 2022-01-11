Georgia beats Bama to ends 41 year title drought

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard has a field goal attempt blocked during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season — by relying on its defense.

The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis. Georgia won its first national title since the 1980 season.

Alabama’s Bryce Young thorws past Georgia’s Channing Tindall during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama’s Jameson Williams is stopped during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard has a field goal attempt blocked during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return with less than one minute remaining.

Georgia won the rematch with Alabama after losing 41-24 in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs entered the national championship game ranked first in the nation by allowing only 9.6 points per game.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram