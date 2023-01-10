GEORGIA (WRBL) — After a 65 – 7 win against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Georgia Bulldogs will celebrate their back-to-back national wins in Athens this Saturday.

The victory ceremony is being held at Sanford Stadium on Jan. 14 with gates opening at noon.

A parade going from Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium starts at 12:30 p.m. The “Dawg Walk” will follow at 1 p.m. After that, a formal program begins at 2 p.m.

Construction on the south side of the stadium is leading to some changes from last year’s celebration. Fans can expect these adjustments:

“Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.”

“Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.”

“Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.”

Campus will open up to visitors at 7 a.m. the day of the ceremony. Regular gameday procedures will be applied during the celebration.

“All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holder and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning January 10th at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 12th via Georgiadogs.com.”

– Georgia Bulldogs Sports Staff

The Georgia sports staff says campus parking is available on a first-come-first-served basis, with Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots being exceptions.

More details will be posted to GeorgiaDogs.com as they become available.