Columbus, Georgia - The local Omega Psi Phi fraternity hosted their 40th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament at Bull Creek to raise scholarship funds for college bound students. Throughout the tournaments existence Omega Psi Phi has raised over $500,000 for prospective college students. Over 100 men participated in this year's golf tournament and the men of Omega Psi Phi said it was their duty to help the future generation get a college education.