6 days, 6 Georgia officers shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Within six days, six officers have been shot. Two officers shot in Lavonia, Two in Byron, and two officers shot and killed in Americus. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, this is Georgia’s worst year for in terms of police fatalities.

After all of the police involved shootings, Back Columbus Blue, wants the community to show more support for local law enforcement.

“The average person out there needs to know that in this town we care about our peace keepers,” says Paul Voorhees.

News 3 spoke with several officers who are concerned that the negative images of police on TV can villianize the officers.

“Concentrating in one direction and I think their narrative is somewhat assisting or fueling the flame,” says Major Gil Slouchick.

Although officers put their lives on the line everyday. Certain calls can be a little more alarming.

“Serving warrants, answering disturbance calls and of course domestic disturbance calls have always been some of out worst calls to answer,” says Major Slouchick.

News 3 asked the President of the Fraternal Order of Police if our second amendment rights played a big part in the police shootings. He said no.

“You look at the vast majority of shootings that are carried out by individuals committing crimes and I think if you look at the traffic stop where two officers were shot in North Georgia, this was a career criminal driving a stolen vehicle,” says Randy Robertson.

Robertson also said the rhetoric with certain police hate groups also add fuel to the fire.

“That bad in law enforcement is well below one percent. The number one complaint against law enforcement is now excessive use of force. Excessive use of force is probably in the top 10,” says Robertson.

Major Slouchick says now, officers across Georgia are now on high alert.