75 percent of infant sleep deaths preventable, says Ga Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ga — The number of babies who die in Georgia is much higher than it should be, according to the State Department of Health. Though a good number of infant mortality cases are sleep-related deaths, researchers say parents can take some simple steps to keep babies alive.

Georgia is promoting its Safe to Sleep campaign. It focuses on three simple steps: A, B, and C. Doctors say babies should sleep Alone, on their Backs, and in a Crib.

In Georgia, sleep-related deaths are the third leading cause of infant mortality. Of those deaths, 75-percent are caused by adults accidentally rolling over on a baby sleeping in the same bed them.

“The early days of a baby’s life are exciting, but they are exhausting. So we want to make sure we really get this message across so it’s second nature to mothers. As soon as you feed the baby, put him down alone,” says Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Health.

The latest research shows that babies are safer when they sleep on their backs because it keeps their windpipes upright, and that reduces their risk of strangulation. Click here to learn more about Georgia’s Safe to Sleep campaign.