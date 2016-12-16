Americus police chief responds to threats after deadly officer-involved shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. – Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says it’s been tough trying to cope with the loss of Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr and also Officer Jody Smith. The best friends died last week, while responding to a domestic call.

The man accused of shooting them, Minquell Lembrick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Scott says there are plans in place to help officers and staff grieve.

“We have counseling sessions that the officers are being encouraged to attend. We had voluntary sessions that were available. We have some mandatory sessions that are coming up next week,” says Chief Scott.

Other in the community are doing their part to not only help the families of the officers who died, but also the family of the suspect. One woman explains how Lembrick’s mom responded to a nice gesture.

“Took carloads of food that was left. She was so shocked. She said I didn’t know that the people loved us,” says B. Snipes.

During Thursday’s news conference Police Chief Mark Scott did announce there have been several attacks made, not only on the police, but also the family of the suspect and also the families of the officers who died.

“I want the community to know that these hateful people do not speak for me. They do not speak for the Americus Police Department and they do not speak for the people of Americus and Sumter County,” says Chief Scott.

Chief Scott says the threats that have been made through phone calls and on social media. He explains what the consequences are for those accused of making some hurtful and threatening comments.

“We are working with our state and federal partners to record things that have been said, especially the things that have posted on social media. We will identify who these people are. Any one who has posted a threat against someone they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” says Chief Scott.

Chief Scott says the FBI and GBI are partnering to find the people making threats.