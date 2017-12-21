Cancer coalition seeks fitness trainers to work with cancer survivors

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Local fitness trainers–listen up! The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition wants you.

A workshop is planned in Columbus in January that will certify fitness trainers for an exercise program tailored specifically for cancer survivors. The program is a collaboration between the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and the YMCA, made possible by a grant from the state. The workshop will cover 25 different cancers.

“And in those 25 types of cancers, auxiliary exercises, routine stretches, all those good things that a post op survivor would need,” said Scott Balkcum, Operations Director of the YMCA.

The Cancer Exercise Specialist Workshop will be held January 24th and 25th from 9 until 5 at the JP Thayer YMCA on Broadway. The cost to the trainers is $325. Once they’re trained, the fitness program at the YMCA will be free for cancer survivors and their families.

“But, (that) includes certification, it covers 24 plus cancers, and they can offer that service there at their gym for the cancer survivors,” said Cheryl Johnson of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

Graduates of the workshop will be listed on an international online cancer exercise specialist directory.

To register for the workshop click here.. Space is limited. Participants are urged to register early.