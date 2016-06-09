Cannabis oil resolution finally passes after tense moments at Ga GOP Convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local father fighting for the legal use of cannabis oil is celebrating a resolution passed at the Georgia GOP convention.

Dale Jackson says he is still on cloud nine after the resolution passed that calls on the state legislature to study and find a way for parents to have a legal option to access cannabis oil. As News 3 has reported he is a devoted father of a son with autism.

As happy as this father is, he says he is having a hard time shaking the high stress moments that happened prior to the final and last vote. Jackson likens it to a roller coaster.

He says the resolution passed by a large margin, but then it was questioned. Then he says it was passed again, but again hit road blocks. Just before it was going to pass for the third and final time he says another member illegally blocked it. Jackson says the six hours prior to the final vote felt like emotional abuse.

“You defeat whatever my objective is, but you do it by the rules. Then I’m okay with that,” Jackson says. “This was a blatant violation of the rules and then the irony here is it was done by someone who is on the board of the Georgia Baptist Convention and I was shocked by that. Someone who I considered one of my very best friends.”

He also tells News 3 his son Colin has had some significant breakthroughs and healing since taking the high quality cannabis oil.

As for the resolution, it will be sent to the governor, lieutenant governor and the state legislature. Jackson is also the 3rd district chairman for the Georgia GOP.

He says he is a delegate who is heading to the Republican National Convention next month. Jackson says he has big plans to petition the platform committee at the RNC.